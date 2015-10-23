Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 282-4) M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Ali 19 S. Masood c Buttler b Anderson 54 S. Malik c Bairstow b Stokes 2 Y. Khan c Buttler b Wood 56 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 102 A. Shafiq c Root b Wood 83 S. Ahmed c Anderson b Ali 32 W. Riaz c Anderson b Ali 6 Y. Shah c Stokes b Rashid 16 Z. Babar lbw b Wood 3 I. Khan not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5 Total (all out, 118.5 overs) 378 Fall of wickets: 1-51 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Malik,3-85 S. Masood,4-178 Y. Khan,5-282 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-334 S. Ahmed,7-342 W. Riaz,8-370 Y. Shah,9-377 Z. Babar,10-378 A. Shafiq Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 5 - 40 - 1 S. Broad 17 - 4 - 48 - 1 M. Ali 25 - 3 - 108 - 3 M. Wood 19.5 - 7 - 39 - 3 B. Stokes 17 - 3 - 55 - 1(w-1) A. Rashid 20 - 1 - 84 - 1 England 1st innings A. Cook c sub b Shah 65 M. Ali c Masood b Riaz 1 I. Bell c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 4 J. Root not out 76 J. Bairstow not out 27 Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-5) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 51 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-5 M. Ali,2-14 I. Bell,3-127 A. Cook To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling I. Khan 10 - 4 - 26 - 1 W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-3 w-1) Z. Babar 10 - 2 - 35 - 0 Y. Shah 17 - 2 - 59 - 1 S. Malik 4 - 1 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft