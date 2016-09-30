Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Australia Innings D. Warner c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 40 A. Finch c Parnell b Phehlukwayo 33 S. Smith lbw b Phehlukwayo 8 G. Bailey c Miller b Steyn 74 M. Marsh c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 31 T. Head st de Kock b Tahir 18 M. Wade run out (Miller) 5 J. Hastings c Behardien b Phehlukwayo 51 A. Zampa c Miller b Steyn 12 D. Worrall not out 6 S. Boland not out 3 Extras (lb-5 w-8) 13 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-64 D. Warner,2-88 A. Finch,3-90 S. Smith,4-131 M. Marsh,5-172 T. Head,6-192 M. Wade,7-271 J. Hastings,8-278 G. Bailey,9-286 A. Zampa Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 65 - 2 K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-4) W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-1) A. Phehlukwayo 10 - 1 - 44 - 4(w-3) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 46 - 1 F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Head b Boland 178 R. Rossouw lbw b Zampa 63 F. du Plessis b Boland 26 J. Duminy c Head b Boland 9 D. Miller not out 10 F. Behardien not out 5 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 36.2 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-145 R. Rossouw,2-268 F. du Plessis,3-280 J. Duminy,4-280 Q. de Kock Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, W. Parnell, D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling D. Worrall 7.2 - 0 - 50 - 0(w-1) J. Hastings 7 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2) S. Boland 7 - 0 - 67 - 3 M. Marsh 8 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-1) T. Head 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 A. Zampa 5 - 0 - 44 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bongani Jele Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets