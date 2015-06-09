June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and New Zealand on Tuesday in Birmingham, England England Innings J. Roy c Guptill b Boult 0 A. Hales c Henry b Boult 20 J. Root c Ronchi b Boult 104 E. Morgan lbw b McClenaghan 50 B. Stokes b Boult 10 J. Buttler c Henry b McClenaghan 129 S. Billings lbw b Santner 3 A. Rashid c Guptill b Elliott 69 C. Jordan c Boult b Elliott 2 L. Plunkett not out 13 S. Finn not out 0 Extras (w-8) 8 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 408 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Roy,2-50 A. Hales,3-171 E. Morgan,4-180 J. Root,5-195 B. Stokes,6-202 S. Billings,7-379 J. Buttler,8-394 C. Jordan,9-394 A. Rashid Bowling T. Boult 10 - 0 - 55 - 4 M. Henry 10 - 0 - 73 - 0(w-3) N. McCullum 7 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-1) M. McClenaghan 10 - 0 - 93 - 2(w-3) G. Elliott 5 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-1) M. Santner 8 - 0 - 64 - 1 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Buttler b Finn 22 B. McCullum b Finn 10 K. Williamson c Root b Rashid 45 R. Taylor lbw b Finn 57 G. Elliott run out (Billings, Buttler) 24 M. Santner c Jordan b Rashid 15 L. Ronchi b Rashid 0 N. McCullum c Jordan b Finn 5 M. Henry lbw b Rashid 0 M. McClenaghan c Hales b Jordan 2 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (lb-10 w-8) 18 Total (all out, 31.1 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-11 B. McCullum,2-52 M. Guptill,3-94 K. Williamson,4-160 G. Elliott,5-185 M. Santner,6-185 L. Ronchi,7-190 R. Taylor,8-195 M. Henry,9-198 N. McCullum,10-198 M. McClenaghan Bowling S. Finn 7 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-2) C. Jordan 5.1 - 0 - 33 - 1 L. Plunkett 5 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 55 - 4(w-1) B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-3) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 210 runs