July 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Saturday in London, England Pakistan 1st innings 339 (Misbah-ul-Haq 114, A. Shafiq 73; C. Woakes 6-70) England 1st innings (Overnight: 235-7) A. Cook b Amir 81 A. Hales c Az. Ali b R. Ali 6 J. Root c Hafeez b Shah 48 J. Vince lbw b Shah 16 G. Ballance lbw b Shah 6 J. Bairstow b Shah 29 M. Ali lbw b Shah 23 C. Woakes not out 35 S. Broad b Riaz 17 S. Finn lbw b Shah 5 J. Ball run out (Masood, Riaz) 4 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (all out, 79.1 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-8 A. Hales,2-118 J. Root,3-139 J. Vince,4-147 G. Ballance,5-173 A. Cook,6-193 J. Bairstow,7-232 M. Ali,8-260 S. Broad,9-267 S. Finn,10-272 J. Ball Bowling M. Amir 18 - 2 - 65 - 1 R. Ali 14 - 1 - 68 - 1 W. Riaz 18.1 - 0 - 67 - 1(nb-2) Y. Shah 29 - 6 - 72 - 6 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez c Root b Broad 0 S. Masood c Cook b Woakes 24 Az. Ali lbw b Woakes 23 Y. Khan b Ali 25 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hales b Ali 0 A. Shafiq b Woakes 49 S. Ahmed c Bairstow b Woakes 45 Y. Shah not out 30 W. Riaz c Bairstow b Woakes 0 M. Amir not out 0 Extras (b-6 lb-11 nb-1) 18 Total (for 8 wickets, 77 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Hafeez,2-44 S. Masood,3-59 Az. Ali,4-60 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-129 Y. Khan,6-168 A. Shafiq,7-208 S. Ahmed,8-214 W. Riaz To bat: R. Ali Bowling S. Broad 18 - 6 - 38 - 1 J. Ball 16 - 7 - 37 - 0 S. Finn 13 - 4 - 42 - 0 C. Woakes 17 - 6 - 31 - 5 M. Ali 13 - 3 - 49 - 2(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson