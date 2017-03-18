March 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 338 (D. Chandimal 138)
Bangladesh 1st innings 467 (S. Al Hasan 116, M. Hossain 75, S. Sarkar 61, M. Rahim 52; R. Herath 4-82, L. Sandakan 4-140)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 54-0)
D. Karunaratne c Sarkar b Al Hasan 126
U. Tharanga b M. Hasan 26
K. Mendis c Rahim b M. Rahman 36
D. Chandimal c Rahim b M. Rahman 5
A. Gunaratne lbw b Al Hasan 7
D. de Silva c Rahim b M. Rahman 0
N. Dickwella c Rahim b Al Hasan 5
D. Perera not out 26
R. Herath lbw b T. Islam 9
S. Lakmal not out 16
Extras (b-4 lb-7 w-1) 12
Total (for 8 wickets, 100 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-57 U. Tharanga,2-143 K. Mendis,3-165 D. Chandimal,4-176 A. Gunaratne,5-177 D. de Silva,6-190 N. Dickwella,7-217 D. Karunaratne,8-238 R. Herath
To bat: L. Sandakan
Bowling
S. Roy 16 - 4 - 36 - 0(w-1)
M. Hasan 22 - 0 - 67 - 1
M. Rahman 19 - 3 - 52 - 3
S. Al Hasan 30 - 8 - 61 - 3
Mosa. Hossain 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
T. Islam 10 - 1 - 31 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Andy Pycroft