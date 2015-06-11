June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between Bangladesh and India on Thursday in Fatullah, Bangladesh Day 2: Play abandoned due to weather conditions India 1st innings (Overnight: 239-0) M. Vijay not out 89 S. Dhawan not out 150 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 56 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: To bat: R. Sharma, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, H. Singh, U. Yadav, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Shahid 12 - 2 - 52 - 0 S. Sarkar 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 S. Hom 13 - 0 - 47 - 0 S. Al Hasan 9 - 1 - 34 - 0 T. Islam 12 - 0 - 55 - 0 J. Hossain 7 - 0 - 41 - 0 I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Andy Pycroft