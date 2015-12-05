Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Saturday in Delhi, India
India 1st innings 334 (A. Rahane 127, R. Ashwin 56; K. Abbott 5-40, D. Piedt 4-117)
South Africa 1st innings 121 (R. Jadeja 5-30)
India 2nd innings
M. Vijay c Vilas b M. Morkel 3
S. Dhawan b M. Morkel 21
Ro. Sharma b M. Morkel 0
C. Pujara b Tahir 28
V. Kohli not out 83
A. Rahane not out 52
Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 81 overs) 190
Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Vijay,2-8 Ro. Sharma,3-53 S. Dhawan,4-57 C. Pujara
To bat: W. Saha, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Morkel 17 - 6 - 29 - 3
K. Abbott 17 - 6 - 38 - 0
D. Piedt 18 - 1 - 53 - 0
I. Tahir 21 - 4 - 49 - 1(nb-1)
D. Elgar 8 - 1 - 19 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: CK Nandan
Match referee: Jeff Crowe