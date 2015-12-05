Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Saturday in Delhi, India India 1st innings 334 (A. Rahane 127, R. Ashwin 56; K. Abbott 5-40, D. Piedt 4-117) South Africa 1st innings 121 (R. Jadeja 5-30) India 2nd innings M. Vijay c Vilas b M. Morkel 3 S. Dhawan b M. Morkel 21 Ro. Sharma b M. Morkel 0 C. Pujara b Tahir 28 V. Kohli not out 83 A. Rahane not out 52 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 81 overs) 190 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Vijay,2-8 Ro. Sharma,3-53 S. Dhawan,4-57 C. Pujara To bat: W. Saha, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling M. Morkel 17 - 6 - 29 - 3 K. Abbott 17 - 6 - 38 - 0 D. Piedt 18 - 1 - 53 - 0 I. Tahir 21 - 4 - 49 - 1(nb-1) D. Elgar 8 - 1 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Jeff Crowe