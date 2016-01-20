Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and India on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner b I. Sharma 93 A. Finch c I. Sharma b U. Yadav 107 M. Marsh c Kohli b U. Yadav 33 S. Smith c Mann b I. Sharma 51 G. Maxwell c sub b I. Sharma 41 G. Bailey c Ro. Sharma b I. Sharma 10 J. Faulkner b U. Yadav 0 M. Wade run out (Ro. Sharma, U. Yadav) 0 J. Hastings not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-187 D. Warner,2-221 A. Finch,3-288 M. Marsh,4-298 S. Smith,5-319 G. Bailey,6-319 J. Faulkner,7-321 M. Wade,8-348 G. Maxwell Did not bat: K. Richardson, N. Lyon Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 67 - 3(w-2) B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 69 - 0 I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 77 - 4(w-2) G. Mann 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 R. Dhawan 9 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) India Innings Ro. Sharma c Wade b Richardson 41 S. Dhawan c Bailey b Hastings 126 V. Kohli c Smith b Richardson 106 M. Dhoni c Wade b Hastings 0 G. Mann c sub b Lyon 5 R. Jadeja not out 24 A. Rahane c Smith b Richardson 2 R. Dhawan c Warner b Richardson 9 B. Kumar c Smith b Richardson 2 U. Yadav c Bailey b M. Marsh 2 I. Sharma c Wade b M. Marsh 0 Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 323 Fall of wickets: 1-65 Ro. Sharma,2-277 S. Dhawan,3-277 M. Dhoni,4-278 V. Kohli,5-286 G. Mann,6-294 A. Rahane,7-308 R. Dhawan,8-311 B. Kumar,9-315 U. Yadav,10-323 I. Sharma Bowling N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 76 - 1 K. Richardson 10 - 1 - 68 - 5 J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1) J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) M. Marsh 9.2 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-2) G. Maxwell 1 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Paul Wilson Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 25 runs