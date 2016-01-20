Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and India on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner b I. Sharma 93 A. Finch c I. Sharma b U. Yadav 107 M. Marsh c Kohli b U. Yadav 33 S. Smith c Mann b I. Sharma 51 G. Maxwell c sub b I. Sharma 41 G. Bailey c Ro. Sharma b I. Sharma 10 J. Faulkner b U. Yadav 0 M. Wade run out (Ro. Sharma, U. Yadav) 0 J. Hastings not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-187 D. Warner,2-221 A. Finch,3-288 M. Marsh,4-298 S. Smith,5-319 G. Bailey,6-319 J. Faulkner,7-321 M. Wade,8-348 G. Maxwell Did not bat: K. Richardson, N. Lyon Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 67 - 3(w-2) B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 69 - 0 I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 77 - 4(w-2) G. Mann 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 R. Dhawan 9 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) India Innings Ro. Sharma c Wade b Richardson 41 S. Dhawan c Bailey b Hastings 126 V. Kohli c Smith b Richardson 106 M. Dhoni c Wade b Hastings 0 G. Mann c sub b Lyon 5 R. Jadeja not out 24 A. Rahane c Smith b Richardson 2 R. Dhawan c Warner b Richardson 9 B. Kumar c Smith b Richardson 2 U. Yadav c Bailey b M. Marsh 2 I. Sharma c Wade b M. Marsh 0 Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 323 Fall of wickets: 1-65 Ro. Sharma,2-277 S. Dhawan,3-277 M. Dhoni,4-278 V. Kohli,5-286 G. Mann,6-294 A. Rahane,7-308 R. Dhawan,8-311 B. Kumar,9-315 U. Yadav,10-323 I. Sharma Bowling N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 76 - 1 K. Richardson 10 - 1 - 68 - 5 J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1) J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) M. Marsh 9.2 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-2) G. Maxwell 1 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Paul Wilson Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 25 runs
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.