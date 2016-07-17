July 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Sunday in London, England Pakistan 1st innings 339 (Misbah-ul-Haq 114, A. Shafiq 73; C. Woakes 6-70) England 1st innings 272 (A. Cook 81; Y. Shah 6-72) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 214-8) M. Hafeez c Root b Broad 0 S. Masood c Cook b Woakes 24 Az. Ali lbw b Woakes 23 Y. Khan b Ali 25 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hales b Ali 0 A. Shafiq b Woakes 49 S. Ahmed c Bairstow b Woakes 45 Y. Shah c Bairstow b Broad 30 W. Riaz c Bairstow b Woakes 0 M. Amir c Bairstow b Broad 1 R. Ali not out 0 Extras (b-6 lb-11 nb-1) 18 Total (all out, 79.1 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Hafeez,2-44 S. Masood,3-59 Az. Ali,4-60 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-129 Y. Khan,6-168 A. Shafiq,7-208 S. Ahmed,8-214 W. Riaz,9-214 Y. Shah,10-215 M. Amir Bowling S. Broad 19.1 - 7 - 38 - 3 J. Ball 16 - 7 - 37 - 0 S. Finn 13 - 4 - 42 - 0 C. Woakes 18 - 6 - 32 - 5 M. Ali 13 - 3 - 49 - 2(nb-1) England 2nd innings (Target: 283 runs) A. Cook c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 8 A. Hales c Hafeez b R. Ali 16 J. Root c Shah b R. Ali 9 J. Vince c Y. Khan b Riaz 42 G. Ballance b Shah 43 J. Bairstow b Shah 48 M. Ali b Shah 2 C. Woakes c Y. Khan b Shah 23 S. Broad b Amir 1 S. Finn not out 4 J. Ball b Amir 3 Extras (b-1 lb-5 nb-1 w-1) 8 Total (all out, 75.5 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Cook,2-32 A. Hales,3-47 J. Root,4-96 J. Vince,5-135 G. Ballance,6-139 M. Ali,7-195 J. Bairstow,8-196 S. Broad,9-204 C. Woakes,10-207 J. Ball Bowling M. Amir 17.5 - 4 - 39 - 2 R. Ali 14 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-1) Y. Shah 31 - 9 - 69 - 4 W. Riaz 13 - 1 - 46 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Pakistan won by 75 runs