June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica Australia 1st innings D. Warner c Hope b Taylor 0 S. Marsh lbw b Taylor 11 S. Smith not out 135 M. Clarke c Ramdin b Holder 47 A. Voges c Ramdin b Taylor 37 S. Watson not out 20 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-3) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-16 S. Marsh,3-134 M. Clarke,4-210 A. Voges To bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Taylor 15 - 8 - 18 - 3(nb-1) K. Roach 15 - 2 - 65 - 0(nb-2) J. Holder 16 - 2 - 47 - 1 V. Permaul 24 - 7 - 84 - 0 K. Brathwaite 19 - 2 - 39 - 0 J. Blackwood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Roshan Mahanama