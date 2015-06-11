June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica
Australia 1st innings
D. Warner c Hope b Taylor 0
S. Marsh lbw b Taylor 11
S. Smith not out 135
M. Clarke c Ramdin b Holder 47
A. Voges c Ramdin b Taylor 37
S. Watson not out 20
Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-3) 8
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 258
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-16 S. Marsh,3-134 M. Clarke,4-210 A. Voges
To bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Taylor 15 - 8 - 18 - 3(nb-1)
K. Roach 15 - 2 - 65 - 0(nb-2)
J. Holder 16 - 2 - 47 - 1
V. Permaul 24 - 7 - 84 - 0
K. Brathwaite 19 - 2 - 39 - 0
J. Blackwood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama