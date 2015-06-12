June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and New Zealand on Friday in London, England New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Jordan b Stokes 50 B. McCullum c Stokes b Plunkett 39 K. Williamson c Plunkett b Stokes 93 R. Taylor not out 119 G. Elliott lbw b Jordan 32 L. Ronchi c Buttler b Finn 33 M. Santner not out 15 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-12) 17 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 398 Fall of wickets: 1-61 B. McCullum,2-114 M. Guptill,3-235 K. Williamson,4-307 G. Elliott,5-352 L. Ronchi Did not bat: N. McCullum, T. Southee, M. McClenaghan, T. Boult Bowling S. Finn 10 - 1 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-3) C. Jordan 9 - 0 - 97 - 1(w-4) L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 71 - 1(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 72 - 0(nb-1) B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 66 - 2(w-2) J. Root 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) England Innings (D/L Target: 379 off 46) J. Roy c Taylor b N. McCullum 39 A. Hales c Boult b Santner 54 J. Root c N. McCullum b Santner 6 E. Morgan c Elliott b McClenaghan 88 B. Stokes c Ronchi b McClenaghan 28 J. Buttler c Ronchi b Boult 41 S. Billings c Guptill b Boult 12 A. Rashid c Boult b N. McCullum 34 L. Plunkett c B. McCullum b N. McCullum 44 C. Jordan not out 3 S. Finn not out 6 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-7) 10 Total (for 9 wickets, 46 overs) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-85 J. Roy,2-100 J. Root,3-100 A. Hales,4-163 B. Stokes,5-259 J. Buttler,6-274 E. Morgan,7-275 S. Billings,8-351 L. Plunkett,9-355 A. Rashid Bowling T. Southee 9 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 1 - 53 - 2(w-2) M. McClenaghan 9 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-1) N. McCullum 9 - 0 - 86 - 3(w-1) M. Santner 7 - 0 - 73 - 2(w-2) M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 12 - 0 G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 13 runs (D/L Method)