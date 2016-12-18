Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 429 (S. Smith 130, P. Handscomb 105, M. Renshaw 71; W. Riaz 4-89, M. Amir 4-97) Pakistan 1st innings 142 (S. Ahmed 59no) Australia 2nd innings 202 for 5 decl (U. Khawaja 74, S. Smith 63) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 70-2; Target: 490 runs) S. Aslam c Renshaw b Starc 15 Az. Ali c Wade b Starc 71 B. Azam c Smith b Lyon 14 Y. Khan c Smith b Lyon 65 Misbah-ul-Haq c Wade b Bird 5 A. Shafiq not out 100 S. Ahmed b Starc 24 M. Amir c Wade b Bird 48 W. Riaz c Smith b Bird 30 Y. Shah not out 4 Extras (lb-4 w-2) 6 Total (for 8 wickets, 123 overs) 382 Fall of wickets: 1-31 S. Aslam,2-54 B. Azam,3-145 Az. Ali,4-165 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-173 Y. Khan,6-220 S. Ahmed,7-312 M. Amir,8-378 W. Riaz To bat: R. Ali Bowling M. Starc 30 - 8 - 97 - 3(w-1) J. Hazlewood 35 - 11 - 78 - 0 J. Bird 29 - 6 - 94 - 3(w-1) N. Lyon 26 - 3 - 100 - 2 N. Maddinson 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle