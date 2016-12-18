Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Sunday in Chennai, India England 1st innings 477 (M. Ali 146, J. Root 88, L. Dawson 66no, A. Rashid 60) India 1st innings (Overnight: 60-0) L. Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199 P. Patel c Buttler b Ali 71 C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16 V. Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15 K. Nair not out 71 M. Vijay not out 17 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 108 overs) 391 Fall of wickets: 1-152 P. Patel,2-181 C. Pujara,3-211 V. Kohli,4-372 L. Rahul To bat: R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Broad 18 - 4 - 46 - 1 J. Ball 15 - 1 - 50 - 0 M. Ali 24 - 1 - 96 - 1 B. Stokes 9 - 1 - 37 - 1 A. Rashid 17 - 0 - 76 - 1 L. Dawson 23 - 3 - 72 - 0 J. Root 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.