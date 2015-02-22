Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand Afghanistan Innings J. Ahmadi c Herath b Lakmal 24 N. Mangal c Thirimanne b Mathews 10 A. Stanikzai c J. Mendis b Herath 54 S. Shenwari c Mathews b T. Perera 38 M. Nabi b Malinga 21 N. Zadran c T. Perera b Lakmal 10 A. Zazai c Herath b Malinga 19 M. Ashraf c Lakmal b Malinga 28 D. Zadran b Mathews 4 H. Hassan c J. Mendis b Mathews 0 S. Zadran not out 1 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-16) 23 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-34 N. Mangal,2-40 J. Ahmadi,3-128 A. Stanikzai,4-157 S. Shenwari,5-169 M. Nabi,6-175 N. Zadran,7-221 M. Ashraf,8-227 D. Zadran,9-227 H. Hassan,10-232 A. Zazai Bowling L. Malinga 9.4 - 1 - 41 - 3(nb-1 w-5) S. Lakmal 10 - 1 - 36 - 2(w-2) A. Mathews 7 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-2) T. Perera 10 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-1) R. Herath 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) J. Mendis 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings L. Thirimanne lbw b D. Zadran 0 T. Dilshan c Zazai b S. Zadran 0 K. Sangakkara b Hassan 7 D. Karunaratne c Mangal b Hassan 23 M. Jayawardene c Mangal b Hassan 100 A. Mathews run out (Nabi) 44 J. Mendis not out 9 T. Perera not out 47 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Thirimanne,2-2 T. Dilshan,3-18 K. Sangakkara,4-51 D. Karunaratne,5-177 A. Mathews,6-178 M. Jayawardene Did not bat: R. Herath, L. Malinga, S. Lakmal Bowling D. Zadran 9 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) S. Zadran 10 - 1 - 48 - 1 H. Hassan 9 - 0 - 45 - 3(nb-1) M. Ashraf 8.1 - 0 - 31 - 0 M. Nabi 5.2 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) A. Stanikzai 0.5 - 0 - 6 - 0 S. Shenwari 6 - 0 - 32 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Johan Cloete Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets