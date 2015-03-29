March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill b Maxwell 15
B. McCullum b Starc 0
K. Williamson c&b Johnson 12
R. Taylor c Haddin b Faulkner 40
G. Elliott c Haddin b Faulkner 83
C. Anderson b Faulkner 0
L. Ronchi c Clarke b Starc 0
D. Vettori b Johnson 9
T. Southee run out (Maxwell) 11
M. Henry c Starc b Johnson 0
T. Boult not out 0
Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13
Total (all out, 45 overs) 183
Fall of wickets: 1-1 B. McCullum,2-33 M. Guptill,3-39 K. Williamson,4-150 R. Taylor,5-150 C. Anderson,6-151 L. Ronchi,7-167 D. Vettori,8-171 G. Elliott,9-182 M. Henry,10-183 T. Southee
Bowling
M. Starc 8 - 0 - 20 - 2(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 8 - 2 - 30 - 0
M. Johnson 9 - 0 - 30 - 3(w-2)
G. Maxwell 7 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1)
J. Faulkner 9 - 1 - 36 - 3
S. Watson 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-2)
Australia Innings
D. Warner c Elliott b Henry 45
A. Finch c&b Boult 0
S. Smith not out 56
M. Clarke b Henry 74
S. Watson not out 2
Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9
Total (for 3 wickets, 33.1 overs) 186
Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Finch,2-63 D. Warner,3-175 M. Clarke
Did not bat: G. Maxwell, J. Faulkner, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
T. Southee 8 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-3)
T. Boult 10 - 0 - 40 - 1
D. Vettori 5 - 0 - 25 - 0
M. Henry 9.1 - 0 - 46 - 2(w-2)
C. Anderson 1 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: Australia won by 7 wickets