Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Perth, Australia
South Africa 1st innings 242 (Q. de Kock 84, T. Bavuma 51; M. Starc 4-71)
Australia 1st innings 244 (D. Warner 97, S. Marsh 63; V. Philander 4-56)
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 390-6)
S. Cook c S. Marsh b Siddle 12
D. Elgar c Starc b Hazlewood 127
H. Amla b Hazlewood 1
J. Duminy c Nevill b Siddle 141
F. du Plessis c Nevill b Starc 32
T. Bavuma c Khawaja b M. Marsh 8
Q. de Kock c Voges b M. Marsh 64
V. Philander b Smith 73
K. Maharaj not out 41
Extras (b-10 lb-13 nb-1 w-17) 41
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 160.1 overs) 540
Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Cook,2-45 H. Amla,3-295 J. Duminy,4-324 D. Elgar,5-346 T. Bavuma,6-352 F. du Plessis,7-468 Q. de Kock,8-540 V. Philander
Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada
Bowling
M. Starc 31 - 8 - 114 - 1(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 37 - 11 - 107 - 2(nb-1)
P. Siddle 26 - 9 - 62 - 2
M. Marsh 26 - 4 - 77 - 2(w-4)
N. Lyon 34 - 3 - 146 - 0
A. Voges 5 - 1 - 8 - 0
S. Smith 1.1 - 0 - 3 - 1
Australia 2nd innings (Target: 539 runs)
S. Marsh c du Plessis b Rabada 15
D. Warner run out (Bavuma) 35
U. Khawaja not out 58
S. Smith c de Kock b Rabada 34
A. Voges c de Kock b Rabada 1
M. Marsh not out 15
Extras (b-8 lb-2 w-1) 11
Total (for 4 wickets, 55 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-52 S. Marsh,3-144 S. Smith,4-146 A. Voges
To bat: P. Nevill, M. Starc, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
K. Rabada 16 - 2 - 49 - 3(w-1)
V. Philander 12 - 3 - 36 - 0
J. Duminy 8 - 1 - 18 - 0
K. Maharaj 17 - 6 - 40 - 0
S. Cook 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Andy Pycroft