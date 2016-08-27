Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Pakistan on Saturday in London, England
Pakistan Innings
S. Aslam c Buttler b Woakes 1
Sh. Khan b Wood 0
Az. Ali c Buttler b Woakes 0
B. Azam b Plunkett 30
S. Ahmed c Hales b Rashid 105
S. Malik c Buttler b Wood 28
I. Wasim not out 63
H. Ali c Root b Plunkett 0
W. Riaz c Plunkett b Woakes 6
Y. Shah c Roy b Wood 0
M. Amir run out (, Woakes) 6
Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-4) 12
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 251
Fall of wickets: 1-2 S. Aslam,2-2 Sh. Khan,3-2 Az. Ali,4-66 B. Azam,5-125 S. Malik,6-202 S. Ahmed,7-223 H. Ali,8-236 W. Riaz,9-238 Y. Shah,10-251 M. Amir
Bowling
M. Wood 10 - 1 - 46 - 3(w-2)
C. Woakes 9.5 - 2 - 42 - 3(w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 51 - 1
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 50 - 2
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 54 - 0
England Innings
J. Roy b Amir 0
A. Hales b Wasim 14
J. Root c Malik b Riaz 89
E. Morgan b Wasim 68
B. Stokes b H. Ali 42
J. Buttler run out (, Shah) 4
M. Ali not out 21
C. Woakes not out 7
Extras (lb-8 nb-2) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 47.3 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Roy,2-35 A. Hales,3-147 E. Morgan,4-203 B. Stokes,5-219 J. Buttler,6-240 J. Root
Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood
Bowling
M. Amir 10 - 2 - 39 - 1
H. Ali 9 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-2)
I. Wasim 7 - 0 - 38 - 2
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 46 - 1
Y. Shah 9.3 - 0 - 62 - 0
S. Malik 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Tim Robinson
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 4 wickets