Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Williams b H. Masakadza 26
K. Silva lbw b Mpofu 37
K. Perera c Mumba b H. Masakadza 4
K. Mendis c Moor b Tiripano 26
U. Tharanga c H. Masakadza b Cremer 79
D. de Silva not out 100
A. Gunaratne not out 13
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-2) 5
Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-62 D. Karunaratne,2-66 K. Perera,3-84 K. Silva,4-112 K. Mendis,5-255 U. Tharanga
Sri Lanka: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage
Bowling
C. Mumba 14 - 2 - 54 - 0
D. Tiripano 22 - 4 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-2)
C. Mpofu 18 - 4 - 65 - 1
H. Masakadza 8 - 2 - 18 - 2
G. Cremer 18 - 0 - 57 - 1
S. Williams 5 - 1 - 8 - 0
M. Waller 5 - 0 - 23 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: Chris Broad