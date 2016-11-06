Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Williams b H. Masakadza 26 K. Silva lbw b Mpofu 37 K. Perera c Mumba b H. Masakadza 4 K. Mendis c Moor b Tiripano 26 U. Tharanga c H. Masakadza b Cremer 79 D. de Silva not out 100 A. Gunaratne not out 13 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-2) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-62 D. Karunaratne,2-66 K. Perera,3-84 K. Silva,4-112 K. Mendis,5-255 U. Tharanga Sri Lanka: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage Bowling C. Mumba 14 - 2 - 54 - 0 D. Tiripano 22 - 4 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-2) C. Mpofu 18 - 4 - 65 - 1 H. Masakadza 8 - 2 - 18 - 2 G. Cremer 18 - 0 - 57 - 1 S. Williams 5 - 1 - 8 - 0 M. Waller 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: Chris Broad