Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Friday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings
S. Cook b Woakes 115
D. Elgar c Taylor b Ali 20
H. Amla b Stokes 109
A. de Villiers c Root b Broad 0
J. Duminy lbw b Ali 16
T. Bavuma not out 32
Q. de Kock not out 25
Extras (lb-10 w-2) 12
Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 329
Fall of wickets: 1-35 D. Elgar,2-237 H. Amla,3-238 A. de Villiers,4-271 S. Cook,5-273 J. Duminy
To bat: K. Abbott, M. Morkel, K. Rabada, D. Piedt
Bowling
J. Anderson 21 - 4 - 70 - 0
S. Broad 18 - 1 - 65 - 1(w-1)
M. Ali 17 - 4 - 53 - 2
C. Woakes 16 - 2 - 74 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 18 - 2 - 57 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle