Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Friday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook b Woakes 115 D. Elgar c Taylor b Ali 20 H. Amla b Stokes 109 A. de Villiers c Root b Broad 0 J. Duminy lbw b Ali 16 T. Bavuma not out 32 Q. de Kock not out 25 Extras (lb-10 w-2) 12 Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-35 D. Elgar,2-237 H. Amla,3-238 A. de Villiers,4-271 S. Cook,5-273 J. Duminy To bat: K. Abbott, M. Morkel, K. Rabada, D. Piedt Bowling J. Anderson 21 - 4 - 70 - 0 S. Broad 18 - 1 - 65 - 1(w-1) M. Ali 17 - 4 - 53 - 2 C. Woakes 16 - 2 - 74 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 18 - 2 - 57 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle