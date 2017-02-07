Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa Innings H. Amla c Gunaratne b Kumara 1 Q. de Kock c Tharanga b Pathirana 55 F. du Plessis c Gunaratne b Madushanka 185 A. de Villiers b Pathirana 64 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 20 F. Behardien not out 36 W. Parnell not out 1 Extras (nb-1 w-4) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 367 Fall of wickets: 1-3 H. Amla,2-103 Q. de Kock,3-240 A. de Villiers,4-287 J. Duminy,5-361 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Pretorius, I. Tahir, K. Rabada, T. Shamsi Bowling N. Kulasekara 10 - 0 - 74 - 0(w-1) L. Kumara 7 - 0 - 73 - 2 L. Madushanka 10 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-2) D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 L. Sandakan 8 - 0 - 62 - 0 S. Pathirana 10 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1) A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings N. Dickwella c Behardien b De. Pretorius 58 U. Tharanga c Duminy b Parnell 119 K. Mendis c de Kock b Parnell 29 S. Weerakkody c Parnell b Tahir 58 D. de Silva lbw b Rabada 5 A. Gunaratne c Amla b Rabada 38 N. Kulasekara lbw b Tahir 1 S. Pathirana c de Kock b De. Pretorius 1 L. Madushanka c De. Pretorius b Parnell 6 L. Kumara not out 1 L. Sandakan b Parnell 1 Extras (lb-7 w-3) 10 Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-139 N. Dickwella,2-203 K. Mendis,3-216 U. Tharanga,4-228 D. de Silva,5-307 A. Gunaratne,6-308 N. Kulasekara,7-317 S. Weerakkody,8-325 S. Pathirana,9-325 L. Madushanka,10-327 L. Sandakan Bowling W. Parnell 9.1 - 0 - 58 - 4(w-1) De. Pretorius 8 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 12 - 0 K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 50 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 76 - 2 T. Shamsi 10 - 0 - 60 - 0 F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: South Africa won by 40 runs