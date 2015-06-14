June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and New Zealand on Sunday in Southampton, England England Innings J. Roy b Southee 9 A. Hales c Southee b Wheeler 23 J. Root b Santner 54 E. Morgan b Williamson 71 B. Stokes b Wheeler 68 J. Buttler c Ronchi b Southee 13 S. Billings c McClenaghan b Wheeler 34 A. Rashid c Guptill b Henry 0 D. Willey c B. McCullum b Henry 8 M. Wood not out 3 S. Finn b Southee 0 Extras (lb-5 w-14) 19 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-34 A. Hales,2-34 J. Roy,3-139 J. Root,4-194 E. Morgan,5-227 J. Buttler,6-288 S. Billings,7-290 A. Rashid,8-298 B. Stokes,9-300 D. Willey,10-302 S. Finn Bowling T. Southee 8.2 - 1 - 44 - 3(w-1) B. Wheeler 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-2) M. Henry 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-6) M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 67 - 0 M. Santner 5 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-4) G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 12 - 1 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b Willey 2 B. McCullum lbw b Wood 11 K. Williamson c Wood b Willey 118 R. Taylor b Willey 110 G. Elliott c Root b Rashid 5 M. Santner c Root b Stokes 21 L. Ronchi c Roy b Stokes 13 B. Wheeler not out 3 T. Southee not out 5 Extras (lb-6 w-12) 18 Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Guptill,2-36 B. McCullum,3-242 K. Williamson,4-249 G. Elliott,5-284 M. Santner,6-290 R. Taylor,7-300 L. Ronchi Did not bat: M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling S. Finn 10 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-2) D. Willey 10 - 1 - 69 - 3(w-1) M. Wood 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 72 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 35 - 2(w-2) J. Root 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets