June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and New Zealand on Sunday in Southampton, England
England Innings
J. Roy b Southee 9
A. Hales c Southee b Wheeler 23
J. Root b Santner 54
E. Morgan b Williamson 71
B. Stokes b Wheeler 68
J. Buttler c Ronchi b Southee 13
S. Billings c McClenaghan b Wheeler 34
A. Rashid c Guptill b Henry 0
D. Willey c B. McCullum b Henry 8
M. Wood not out 3
S. Finn b Southee 0
Extras (lb-5 w-14) 19
Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 302
Fall of wickets: 1-34 A. Hales,2-34 J. Roy,3-139 J. Root,4-194 E. Morgan,5-227 J. Buttler,6-288 S. Billings,7-290 A. Rashid,8-298 B. Stokes,9-300 D. Willey,10-302 S. Finn
Bowling
T. Southee 8.2 - 1 - 44 - 3(w-1)
B. Wheeler 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-2)
M. Henry 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-6)
M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 67 - 0
M. Santner 5 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-4)
G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 17 - 0
K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 12 - 1
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill lbw b Willey 2
B. McCullum lbw b Wood 11
K. Williamson c Wood b Willey 118
R. Taylor b Willey 110
G. Elliott c Root b Rashid 5
M. Santner c Root b Stokes 21
L. Ronchi c Roy b Stokes 13
B. Wheeler not out 3
T. Southee not out 5
Extras (lb-6 w-12) 18
Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 306
Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Guptill,2-36 B. McCullum,3-242 K. Williamson,4-249 G. Elliott,5-284 M. Santner,6-290 R. Taylor,7-300 L. Ronchi
Did not bat: M. Henry, M. McClenaghan
Bowling
S. Finn 10 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-2)
D. Willey 10 - 1 - 69 - 3(w-1)
M. Wood 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 72 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 35 - 2(w-2)
J. Root 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets