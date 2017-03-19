March 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 338 (D. Chandimal 138) Bangladesh 1st innings 467 (S. Al Hasan 116, M. Hossain 75, S. Sarkar 61, M. Rahim 52; R. Herath 4-82, L. Sandakan 4-140) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 268-8) D. Karunaratne c Sarkar b Al Hasan 126 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan 26 K. Mendis c Rahim b M. Rahman 36 D. Chandimal c Rahim b M. Rahman 5 A. Gunaratne lbw b Al Hasan 7 D. de Silva c Rahim b M. Rahman 0 N. Dickwella c Rahim b Al Hasan 5 D. Perera run out (Roy, M. Hasan) 50 R. Herath lbw b T. Islam 9 S. Lakmal c Mosa. Hossain b Al Hasan 42 L. Sandakan not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-1) 13 Total (all out, 113.2 overs) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-57 U. Tharanga,2-143 K. Mendis,3-165 D. Chandimal,4-176 A. Gunaratne,5-177 D. de Silva,6-190 N. Dickwella,7-217 D. Karunaratne,8-238 R. Herath,9-318 D. Perera,10-319 S. Lakmal Bowling S. Roy 16 - 4 - 36 - 0(w-1) M. Hasan 24 - 0 - 71 - 1 M. Rahman 23 - 3 - 78 - 3 S. Al Hasan 36.2 - 9 - 74 - 4 Mosa. Hossain 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 T. Islam 11 - 1 - 38 - 1 Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 191 runs) T. Iqbal c Chandimal b D. Perera 82 S. Sarkar c Tharanga b Herath 10 I. Kayes c Gunaratne b Herath 0 Sa. Rahman lbw b D. Perera 41 S. Al Hasan b D. Perera 15 M. Rahim not out 22 Mosa. Hossain c Dickwella b Herath 13 M. Hasan not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 57.5 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-22 S. Sarkar,2-22 I. Kayes,3-131 T. Iqbal,4-143 Sa. Rahman,5-162 S. Al Hasan,6-189 Mosa. Hossain Did not bat: T. Islam, S. Roy, M. Rahman Bowling D. Perera 22 - 1 - 59 - 3 R. Herath 24.5 - 2 - 75 - 3 D. de Silva 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 L. Sandakan 6 - 1 - 34 - 0 S. Lakmal 2 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) A. Gunaratne 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Bangladesh won by 4 wickets