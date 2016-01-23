Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and India on Saturday in Sydney, Australia
Australia Innings
A. Finch lbw b I. Sharma 6
D. Warner c Jadeja b I. Sharma 122
S. Smith c Ro. Sharma b Bumrah 28
G. Bailey c I. Sharma b R. Dhawan 6
S. Marsh run out (U. Yadav, Mann) 7
M. Marsh not out 102
M. Wade c Dhoni b U. Yadav 36
J. Faulkner b Bumrah 1
J. Hastings not out 2
Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-1 w-8) 20
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 330
Fall of wickets: 1-6 A. Finch,2-64 S. Smith,3-78 G. Bailey,4-117 S. Marsh,5-235 D. Warner,6-320 M. Wade,7-323 J. Faulkner
Did not bat: S. Boland, N. Lyon
Bowling
I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 60 - 2(nb-1)
U. Yadav 8 - 0 - 82 - 1(w-1)
J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 40 - 2
R. Dhawan 10 - 0 - 74 - 1(w-4)
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1)
G. Mann 2 - 0 - 17 - 0
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Wade b Hastings 99
S. Dhawan c S. Marsh b Hastings 78
V. Kohli c Wade b Hastings 8
M. Pandey not out 104
M. Dhoni c Warner b M. Marsh 34
G. Mann not out 0
Extras (lb-3 w-5) 8
Total (for 4 wickets, 49.4 overs) 331
Fall of wickets: 1-123 S. Dhawan,2-134 V. Kohli,3-231 Ro. Sharma,4-325 M. Dhoni
Did not bat: R. Jadeja, R. Dhawan, J. Bumrah, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 61 - 3(w-2)
S. Boland 10 - 0 - 58 - 0
M. Marsh 9.4 - 0 - 77 - 1(w-2)
J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 54 - 0
N. Lyon 8 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-1)
S. Smith 2 - 0 - 20 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Paul Wilson
TV umpire: John Ward
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: India won by 6 wickets