Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and India on Saturday in Sydney, Australia Australia Innings A. Finch lbw b I. Sharma 6 D. Warner c Jadeja b I. Sharma 122 S. Smith c Ro. Sharma b Bumrah 28 G. Bailey c I. Sharma b R. Dhawan 6 S. Marsh run out (U. Yadav, Mann) 7 M. Marsh not out 102 M. Wade c Dhoni b U. Yadav 36 J. Faulkner b Bumrah 1 J. Hastings not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-1 w-8) 20 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 330 Fall of wickets: 1-6 A. Finch,2-64 S. Smith,3-78 G. Bailey,4-117 S. Marsh,5-235 D. Warner,6-320 M. Wade,7-323 J. Faulkner Did not bat: S. Boland, N. Lyon Bowling I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 60 - 2(nb-1) U. Yadav 8 - 0 - 82 - 1(w-1) J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 R. Dhawan 10 - 0 - 74 - 1(w-4) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) G. Mann 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 India Innings Ro. Sharma c Wade b Hastings 99 S. Dhawan c S. Marsh b Hastings 78 V. Kohli c Wade b Hastings 8 M. Pandey not out 104 M. Dhoni c Warner b M. Marsh 34 G. Mann not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-5) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 49.4 overs) 331 Fall of wickets: 1-123 S. Dhawan,2-134 V. Kohli,3-231 Ro. Sharma,4-325 M. Dhoni Did not bat: R. Jadeja, R. Dhawan, J. Bumrah, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 61 - 3(w-2) S. Boland 10 - 0 - 58 - 0 M. Marsh 9.4 - 0 - 77 - 1(w-2) J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 54 - 0 N. Lyon 8 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-1) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Paul Wilson TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 6 wickets