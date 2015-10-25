Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 200 (M. Siriwardana 68; J. Warrican 4-67)
West Indies 1st innings 163 (D. Prasad 4-34)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings 206 (K. Brathwaite 6-29)
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 20-1; Target: 244 runs)
K. Brathwaite lbw b Prasad 3
S. Hope not out 17
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 9 overs) 20
Fall of wickets: 1-20 K. Brathwaite
To bat: D. Bravo, M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, J. Taylor, K. Roach, J. Warrican
Bowling
D. Prasad 5 - 2 - 4 - 1
N. Pradeep 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
R. Herath 3 - 1 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: David Boon