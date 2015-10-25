Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 200 (M. Siriwardana 68; J. Warrican 4-67) West Indies 1st innings 163 (D. Prasad 4-34) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 206 (K. Brathwaite 6-29) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 20-1; Target: 244 runs) K. Brathwaite lbw b Prasad 3 S. Hope not out 17 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 9 overs) 20 Fall of wickets: 1-20 K. Brathwaite To bat: D. Bravo, M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, J. Taylor, K. Roach, J. Warrican Bowling D. Prasad 5 - 2 - 4 - 1 N. Pradeep 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 R. Herath 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon