Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Sunday in Delhi, India India 1st innings 334 (A. Rahane 127, R. Ashwin 56; K. Abbott 5-40, D. Piedt 4-117) South Africa 1st innings 121 (R. Jadeja 5-30) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 40-2) M. Vijay c Vilas b M. Morkel 3 S. Dhawan b M. Morkel 21 Ro. Sharma b M. Morkel 0 C. Pujara b Tahir 28 V. Kohli lbw b Abbott 88 A. Rahane not out 100 W. Saha not out 23 Extras (lb-2 nb-2) 4 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 100.1 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Vijay,2-8 Ro. Sharma,3-53 S. Dhawan,4-57 C. Pujara,5-211 V. Kohli Did not bat: R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling M. Morkel 21 - 6 - 51 - 3(nb-1) K. Abbott 22 - 9 - 47 - 1 D. Piedt 18 - 1 - 53 - 0 I. Tahir 26.1 - 4 - 74 - 1(nb-1) D. Elgar 13 - 1 - 40 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 481 runs) D. Elgar c Rahane b Ashwin 4 T. Bavuma b Ashwin 34 H. Amla not out 23 A. de Villiers not out 11 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 72 overs) 72 Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Elgar,2-49 T. Bavuma Did not bat: F. du Plessis, J. Duminy, D. Vilas, D. Piedt, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling I. Sharma 12 - 7 - 16 - 0 R. Ashwin 23 - 13 - 29 - 2 R. Jadeja 23 - 16 - 10 - 0 U. Yadav 9 - 6 - 6 - 0 S. Dhawan 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 M. Vijay 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Jeff Crowe