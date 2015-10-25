Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 378 (Misbah-ul-Haq 102, A. Shafiq 83, Y. Khan 56, S. Masood 54) England 1st innings 242 (J. Root 88, A. Cook 65; W. Riaz 4-66, Y. Shah 4-93) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 222-3) M. Hafeez c Root b Wood 51 S. Masood c Buttler b Anderson 1 S. Malik b Wood 7 Y. Khan c Ali b Rashid 118 Misbah-ul-Haq c Cook b Anderson 87 A. Shafiq lbw b Ali 79 S. Ahmed not out 3 Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-1) 8 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 95 overs) 354 Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Masood,2-16 S. Malik,3-83 M. Hafeez,4-224 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-337 Y. Khan,6-354 A. Shafiq Did not bat: W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, I. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 7 - 22 - 2 S. Broad 10 - 1 - 34 - 0 M. Wood 14 - 3 - 44 - 2(nb-1) M. Ali 11 - 0 - 60 - 1 B. Stokes 17 - 3 - 54 - 0 A. Rashid 25 - 1 - 107 - 1 J. Root 3 - 0 - 26 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 491 runs) A. Cook c Riaz b Shah 10 M. Ali c Y. Khan b I. Khan 1 I. Bell c Y. Khan b Babar 46 J. Root not out 59 J. Bairstow not out 6 Extras (b-6 nb-2) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 54 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Ali,2-19 A. Cook,3-121 I. Bell To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling I. Khan 6 - 2 - 16 - 1(nb-1) W. Riaz 8 - 1 - 15 - 0(nb-1) Y. Shah 16 - 5 - 37 - 1 S. Malik 6 - 0 - 32 - 0 Z. Babar 18 - 7 - 24 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft