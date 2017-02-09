Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Thursday in Hyderabad, India
India 1st innings
L. Rahul b Ahmed 2
M. Vijay b T. Islam 108
C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83
V. Kohli not out 111
A. Rahane not out 45
Extras (lb-5 nb-2) 7
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 356
Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-180 C. Pujara,3-234 M. Vijay
Did not bat: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
T. Ahmed 16 - 2 - 58 - 1(nb-1)
K. Rabbi 17 - 1 - 91 - 0(nb-1)
S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
M. Hasan 20 - 0 - 93 - 1
S. Al Hasan 13 - 3 - 45 - 0
T. Islam 20 - 4 - 50 - 1
Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Andy Pycroft