Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Thursday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli not out 111 A. Rahane not out 45 Extras (lb-5 nb-2) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-180 C. Pujara,3-234 M. Vijay Did not bat: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling T. Ahmed 16 - 2 - 58 - 1(nb-1) K. Rabbi 17 - 1 - 91 - 0(nb-1) S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 M. Hasan 20 - 0 - 93 - 1 S. Al Hasan 13 - 3 - 45 - 0 T. Islam 20 - 4 - 50 - 1 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft