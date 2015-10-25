Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Mumbai, India South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Kohli b Raina 109 H. Amla c Dhoni b M. Sharma 23 F. du Plessis retired hurt 133 A. de Villiers c Dhoni b B. Kumar 119 D. Miller not out 22 F. Behardien c Raina b H. Singh 16 D. Elgar not out 5 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 438 Fall of wickets: 1-33 H. Amla,2-187 Q. de Kock,3-398 A. de Villiers,4-430 F. Behardien Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir, K. Abbott Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 106 - 1(w-3) M. Sharma 7 - 0 - 84 - 1(w-2) H. Singh 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-3) A. Patel 8 - 0 - 65 - 0 A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 78 - 0(w-1) S. Raina 3 - 0 - 19 - 1 V. Kohli 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 India Innings Ro. Sharma c Tahir b Abbott 16 S. Dhawan c Amla b Rabada 60 V. Kohli c de Kock b Rabada 7 A. Rahane c Behardien b Steyn 87 S. Raina b Rabada 12 M. Dhoni b Tahir 27 A. Patel c Miller b Steyn 5 H. Singh c sub b Steyn 0 B. Kumar c Miller b Tahir 1 A. Mishra lbw b Rabada 4 M. Sharma not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (all out, 36 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-22 Ro. Sharma,2-44 V. Kohli,3-156 S. Dhawan,4-172 S. Raina,5-185 A. Rahane,6-195 A. Patel,7-201 H. Singh,8-210 B. Kumar,9-219 M. Dhoni,10-224 A. Mishra Bowling D. Steyn 7 - 0 - 38 - 3(w-1) K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 41 - 4(w-2) K. Abbott 7 - 0 - 39 - 1 F. Behardien 8 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 7 - 1 - 50 - 2 Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 214 runs