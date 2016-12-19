Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Monday in Chennai, India England 1st innings 477 (M. Ali 146, J. Root 88, L. Dawson 66no, A. Rashid 60) India 1st innings (Overnight: 391-4) L. Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199 P. Patel c Buttler b Ali 71 C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16 V. Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15 K. Nair not out 303 M. Vijay lbw b Dawson 29 R. Ashwin c Buttler b Broad 67 R. Jadeja c Ball b Dawson 51 U. Yadav not out 1 Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-1) 7 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 190.4 overs) 759 Fall of wickets: 1-152 P. Patel,2-181 C. Pujara,3-211 V. Kohli,4-372 L. Rahul,5-435 M. Vijay,6-616 R. Ashwin,7-754 R. Jadeja Did not bat: I. Sharma, A. Mishra Bowling S. Broad 27 - 6 - 80 - 2 J. Ball 23 - 2 - 93 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 41 - 1 - 190 - 1 B. Stokes 20 - 2 - 76 - 1 A. Rashid 29.4 - 1 - 153 - 1 L. Dawson 43 - 4 - 129 - 2 J. Root 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 K. Jennings 5 - 1 - 20 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 3 K. Jennings not out 9 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 5 overs) 12 Fall of wickets: To bat: J. Root, M. Ali, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Ball Bowling I. Sharma 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 R. Ashwin 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 R. Jadeja 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe