Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Weerakkody b Lakmal 109 H. Amla c K. Mendis b Madushanka 154 F. du Plessis c Lakmal b Madushanka 41 A. de Villiers c Kumara b Vandersay 14 J. Duminy c Dickwella b Lakmal 10 F. Behardien c Gunaratne b Lakmal 32 C. Morris not out 3 W. Parnell not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-1 w-10) 20 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 384 Fall of wickets: 1-187 Q. de Kock,2-250 F. du Plessis,3-271 A. de Villiers,4-309 J. Duminy,5-371 H. Amla,6-379 F. Behardien Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, I. Tahir, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 71 - 3(w-4) L. Kumara 7 - 0 - 60 - 0(nb-1) L. Madushanka 8 - 0 - 70 - 2 D. de Silva 4 - 0 - 24 - 0 S. Pathirana 6 - 1 - 43 - 0 J. Vandersay 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-1) A. Gunaratne 5 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) Sri Lanka Innings N. Dickwella c de Villiers b Parnell 39 U. Tharanga c Rabada b Morris 7 K. Mendis c de Villiers b Morris 1 S. Weerakkody c Rabada b Parnell 10 D. de Silva b Tahir 11 A. Gunaratne not out 114 S. Pathirana c de Villiers b Morris 56 L. Madushanka run out (Behardien) 7 J. Vandersay b Morris 7 S. Lakmal not out 20 Extras (b-4 lb-9 w-11) 24 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-25 U. Tharanga,2-43 K. Mendis,3-55 N. Dickwella,4-70 S. Weerakkody,5-82 D. de Silva,6-175 S. Pathirana,7-183 L. Madushanka,8-199 J. Vandersay Did not bat: L. Kumara Bowling K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-5) C. Morris 10 - 1 - 31 - 4(w-1) W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 51 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 28 - 0 A. Phehlukwayo 7 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-2) F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Shaun George Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: South Africa won by 88 runs