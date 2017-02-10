Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Weerakkody b Lakmal 109
H. Amla c K. Mendis b Madushanka 154
F. du Plessis c Lakmal b Madushanka 41
A. de Villiers c Kumara b Vandersay 14
J. Duminy c Dickwella b Lakmal 10
F. Behardien c Gunaratne b Lakmal 32
C. Morris not out 3
W. Parnell not out 1
Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-1 w-10) 20
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 384
Fall of wickets: 1-187 Q. de Kock,2-250 F. du Plessis,3-271 A. de Villiers,4-309 J. Duminy,5-371 H. Amla,6-379 F. Behardien
Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, I. Tahir, K. Rabada
Bowling
S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 71 - 3(w-4)
L. Kumara 7 - 0 - 60 - 0(nb-1)
L. Madushanka 8 - 0 - 70 - 2
D. de Silva 4 - 0 - 24 - 0
S. Pathirana 6 - 1 - 43 - 0
J. Vandersay 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-1)
A. Gunaratne 5 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1)
Sri Lanka Innings
N. Dickwella c de Villiers b Parnell 39
U. Tharanga c Rabada b Morris 7
K. Mendis c de Villiers b Morris 1
S. Weerakkody c Rabada b Parnell 10
D. de Silva b Tahir 11
A. Gunaratne not out 114
S. Pathirana c de Villiers b Morris 56
L. Madushanka run out (Behardien) 7
J. Vandersay b Morris 7
S. Lakmal not out 20
Extras (b-4 lb-9 w-11) 24
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-25 U. Tharanga,2-43 K. Mendis,3-55 N. Dickwella,4-70 S. Weerakkody,5-82 D. de Silva,6-175 S. Pathirana,7-183 L. Madushanka,8-199 J. Vandersay
Did not bat: L. Kumara
Bowling
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-5)
C. Morris 10 - 1 - 31 - 4(w-1)
W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 51 - 2(w-1)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-2)
J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 28 - 0
A. Phehlukwayo 7 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-2)
F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 17 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Shaun George
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: South Africa won by 88 runs