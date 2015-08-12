Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Rahane b I. Sharma 9 K. Silva c Dhawan b Aaron 5 L. Thirimanne c Rahane b Ashwin 13 K. Sangakkara c Rahul b Ashwin 5 A. Mathews c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 64 J. Mubarak c Rahul b Ashwin 0 D. Chandimal c Rahane b Mishra 59 D. Prasad lbw b Ashwin 0 R. Herath b Ashwin 23 T. Kaushal c Ro. Sharma b Mishra 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-3) 5 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-15 D. Karunaratne,2-15 K. Silva,3-27 K. Sangakkara,4-54 L. Thirimanne,5-60 J. Mubarak,6-139 A. Mathews,7-155 D. Prasad,8-179 D. Chandimal,9-179 T. Kaushal,10-183 R. Herath Bowling I. Sharma 11 - 3 - 30 - 1(nb-3) V. Aaron 11 - 0 - 68 - 1 R. Ashwin 13.4 - 2 - 46 - 6 A. Mishra 6 - 1 - 20 - 2 H. Singh 8 - 1 - 17 - 0 India 1st innings L. Rahul lbw b Prasad 7 S. Dhawan not out 53 Ro. Sharma lbw b Mathews 9 V. Kohli not out 45 Extras (lb-6 nb-6 w-2) 14 Total (for 2 wickets, 34 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-14 L. Rahul,2-28 Ro. Sharma To bat: A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, H. Singh, A. Mishra, V. Aaron, I. Sharma Bowling D. Prasad 7 - 0 - 22 - 1(nb-1) N. Pradeep 8 - 1 - 32 - 0(w-2) A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 12 - 1 T. Kaushal 8 - 0 - 41 - 0(nb-5) R. Herath 7 - 1 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft