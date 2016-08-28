Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings D. Gunathilaka b Starc 5 T. Dilshan c Bailey b Zampa 42 K. Mendis c Warner b Hazlewood 4 D. Chandimal c Zampa b Faulkner 102 A. Mathews lbw b Zampa 2 D. de Silva c S. Marsh b Faulkner 12 K. Perera b Starc 11 T. Perera c S. Marsh b Hastings 9 S. Prasanna c Bailey b Zampa 3 D. Perera c Warner b Hastings 17 A. Aponso not out 1 Extras (lb-10 w-8) 18 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Gunathilaka,2-23 K. Mendis,3-96 T. Dilshan,4-103 A. Mathews,5-133 D. de Silva,6-154 K. Perera,7-165 T. Perera,8-178 S. Prasanna,9-217 D. Perera,10-226 D. Chandimal Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-3) J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-1) J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 41 - 2(w-2) J. Faulkner 9.2 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-2) A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 38 - 3 Australia Innings D. Warner c Dilshan b Mathews 10 A. Finch lbw b Aponso 30 S. Marsh c Chandimal b Mathews 1 G. Bailey b Prasanna 70 T. Head b D. Perera 36 M. Wade st K. Perera b D. Perera 42 J. Faulkner c D. Perera b Aponso 4 J. Hastings not out 5 M. Starc c Prasanna b D. de Silva 12 A. Zampa not out 5 Extras (lb-6 w-6) 12 Total (for 8 wickets, 46 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-31 D. Warner,2-42 A. Finch,3-44 S. Marsh,4-106 T. Head,5-187 M. Wade,6-204 G. Bailey,7-206 J. Faulkner,8-222 M. Starc Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling A. Mathews 7 - 0 - 30 - 2 T. Perera 2 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-2) A. Aponso 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) D. Perera 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-1) T. Dilshan 4 - 0 - 24 - 0 S. Prasanna 9 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-2) D. de Silva 4 - 0 - 21 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 2 wickets
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.