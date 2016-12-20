Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Tuesday in Chennai, India England 1st innings 477 (M. Ali 146, J. Root 88, L. Dawson 66no, A. Rashid 60) India 1st innings 759 for 7 decl (K. Nair 303no, L. Rahul 199, P. Patel 71, R. Ashwin 67, R. Jadeja 51) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 12-0) A. Cook c Rahul b Jadeja 49 K. Jennings c&b Jadeja 54 J. Root lbw b Jadeja 6 M. Ali c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 44 J. Bairstow c Jadeja b I. Sharma 1 B. Stokes c Nair b Jadeja 23 J. Buttler not out 6 L. Dawson b Mishra 0 A. Rashid c Jadeja b U. Yadav 2 S. Broad c Pujara b Jadeja 1 J. Ball c Nair b Jadeja 0 Extras (b-12 lb-8 w-1) 21 Total (all out, 88 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-103 A. Cook,2-110 K. Jennings,3-126 J. Root,4-129 J. Bairstow,5-192 M. Ali,6-193 B. Stokes,7-196 L. Dawson,8-200 A. Rashid,9-207 S. Broad,10-207 J. Ball Bowling I. Sharma 10 - 2 - 17 - 1 R. Ashwin 25 - 6 - 56 - 0 R. Jadeja 25 - 5 - 48 - 7 U. Yadav 14 - 1 - 36 - 1(w-1) A. Mishra 14 - 4 - 30 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by an innings and 75 runs