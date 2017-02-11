Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday in Hyderabad, India
India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 41-1)
T. Iqbal run out (U. Yadav, B. Kumar) 24
S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15
M. Haque lbw b U. Yadav 12
Mahmudullah lbw b I. Sharma 28
S. Al Hasan c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 82
M. Rahim not out 81
Sa. Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16
M. Hasan not out 51
Extras (lb-13) 13
Total (for 6 wickets, 104 overs) 322
Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar,2-44 T. Iqbal,3-64 M. Haque,4-109 Mahmudullah,5-216 S. Al Hasan,6-235 Sa. Rahman
To bat: T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi
Bowling
B. Kumar 17 - 6 - 46 - 0
I. Sharma 16 - 5 - 54 - 1
R. Ashwin 24 - 6 - 77 - 1
U. Yadav 18 - 3 - 72 - 2
R. Jadeja 29 - 8 - 60 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Andy Pycroft