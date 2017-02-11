Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 41-1) T. Iqbal run out (U. Yadav, B. Kumar) 24 S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15 M. Haque lbw b U. Yadav 12 Mahmudullah lbw b I. Sharma 28 S. Al Hasan c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 82 M. Rahim not out 81 Sa. Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16 M. Hasan not out 51 Extras (lb-13) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 104 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar,2-44 T. Iqbal,3-64 M. Haque,4-109 Mahmudullah,5-216 S. Al Hasan,6-235 Sa. Rahman To bat: T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi Bowling B. Kumar 17 - 6 - 46 - 0 I. Sharma 16 - 5 - 54 - 1 R. Ashwin 24 - 6 - 77 - 1 U. Yadav 18 - 3 - 72 - 2 R. Jadeja 29 - 8 - 60 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft