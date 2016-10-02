Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings Az. Ali lbw b Holder 9 Sh. Khan c Holder b Joseph 24 B. Azam c C. Brathwaite b Joseph 123 S. Malik c Da. Bravo b Narine 90 S. Ahmed not out 60 I. Wasim b Holder 11 M. Rizwan not out 6 Extras (lb-2 w-12) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-40 Az. Ali,2-40 Sh. Khan,3-209 S. Malik,4-282 B. Azam,5-320 I. Wasim Did not bat: M. Nawaz, W. Riaz, M. Amir, H. Ali Bowling J. Holder 8 - 1 - 51 - 2(w-1) A. Joseph 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-6) C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 60 - 0 S. Narine 8 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) S. Benn 8 - 0 - 61 - 0 K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 K. Pollard 5 - 0 - 44 - 0 West Indies Innings J. Charles c Wasim b Amir 2 K. Brathwaite run out (Nawaz, S. Ahmed) 39 Da. Bravo run out (H. Ali) 61 M. Samuels b Riaz 57 D. Ramdin b Riaz 34 K. Pollard c Malik b Wasim 22 C. Brathwaite run out (Riaz) 14 J. Holder not out 31 S. Narine not out 1 Extras (lb-8 w-9) 17 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Charles,2-92 K. Brathwaite,3-127 Da. Bravo,4-194 M. Samuels,5-209 D. Ramdin,6-231 C. Brathwaite,7-273 K. Pollard Did not bat: S. Benn, A. Joseph Bowling I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 62 - 1 M. Amir 9 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2) H. Ali 9 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1) W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-3) S. Malik 5 - 2 - 16 - 0 M. Nawaz 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-2) Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Shozab Raza TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Pakistan won by 59 runs