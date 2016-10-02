Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan Innings
Az. Ali lbw b Holder 9
Sh. Khan c Holder b Joseph 24
B. Azam c C. Brathwaite b Joseph 123
S. Malik c Da. Bravo b Narine 90
S. Ahmed not out 60
I. Wasim b Holder 11
M. Rizwan not out 6
Extras (lb-2 w-12) 14
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 337
Fall of wickets: 1-40 Az. Ali,2-40 Sh. Khan,3-209 S. Malik,4-282 B. Azam,5-320 I. Wasim
Did not bat: M. Nawaz, W. Riaz, M. Amir, H. Ali
Bowling
J. Holder 8 - 1 - 51 - 2(w-1)
A. Joseph 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-6)
C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 60 - 0
S. Narine 8 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1)
S. Benn 8 - 0 - 61 - 0
K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 18 - 0
K. Pollard 5 - 0 - 44 - 0
West Indies Innings
J. Charles c Wasim b Amir 2
K. Brathwaite run out (Nawaz, S. Ahmed) 39
Da. Bravo run out (H. Ali) 61
M. Samuels b Riaz 57
D. Ramdin b Riaz 34
K. Pollard c Malik b Wasim 22
C. Brathwaite run out (Riaz) 14
J. Holder not out 31
S. Narine not out 1
Extras (lb-8 w-9) 17
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 278
Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Charles,2-92 K. Brathwaite,3-127 Da. Bravo,4-194 M. Samuels,5-209 D. Ramdin,6-231 C. Brathwaite,7-273 K. Pollard
Did not bat: S. Benn, A. Joseph
Bowling
I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 62 - 1
M. Amir 9 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2)
H. Ali 9 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1)
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-3)
S. Malik 5 - 2 - 16 - 0
M. Nawaz 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Shozab Raza
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: Pakistan won by 59 runs