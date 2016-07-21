July 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and India on Thursday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India 1st innings M. Vijay c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 7 S. Dhawan lbw b Bishoo 84 C. Pujara c K. Brathwaite b Bishoo 16 V. Kohli not out 143 A. Rahane c Da. Bravo b Bishoo 22 R. Ashwin not out 22 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-2) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-14 M. Vijay,2-74 C. Pujara,3-179 S. Dhawan,4-236 A. Rahane To bat: W. Saha, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling S. Gabriel 13 - 4 - 43 - 1(nb-1) J. Holder 17 - 4 - 41 - 0(nb-1) C. Brathwaite 15 - 3 - 46 - 0 R. Chase 17 - 0 - 54 - 0 D. Bishoo 27 - 0 - 108 - 3 K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle