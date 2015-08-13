Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 183 (A. Mathews 64, D. Chandimal 59; R. Ashwin 6-46) India 1st innings (Overnight: 128-2) L. Rahul lbw b Prasad 7 S. Dhawan b Pradeep 134 Ro. Sharma lbw b Mathews 9 V. Kohli lbw b Kaushal 103 A. Rahane lbw b Kaushal 0 W. Saha c Chandimal b Pradeep 60 R. Ashwin b Pradeep 7 H. Singh b Kaushal 14 A. Mishra b Kaushal 10 I. Sharma not out 3 V. Aaron c Mathews b Kaushal 4 Extras (lb-10 nb-11 w-3) 24 Total (all out, 117.4 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-14 L. Rahul,2-28 Ro. Sharma,3-255 V. Kohli,4-257 A. Rahane,5-294 S. Dhawan,6-302 R. Ashwin,7-330 H. Singh,8-344 A. Mishra,9-366 W. Saha,10-375 V. Aaron Bowling D. Prasad 22 - 4 - 54 - 1(nb-1 w-1) N. Pradeep 26 - 2 - 98 - 3(nb-1 w-2) A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 12 - 1 T. Kaushal 32.4 - 2 - 134 - 5(nb-9) R. Herath 33 - 4 - 67 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne b Ashwin 0 K. Silva b Mishra 0 D. Prasad not out 3 K. Sangakkara not out 1 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 4 overs) 5 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-1 K. Silva To bat: L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, J. Mubarak, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, T. Kaushal Bowling R. Ashwin 2 - 2 - 0 - 1 A. Mishra 1 - 0 - 1 - 1(nb-1) H. Singh 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft