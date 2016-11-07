Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 290-5)
D. Karunaratne c Williams b H. Masakadza 26
K. Silva lbw b Mpofu 37
K. Perera c Mumba b H. Masakadza 4
K. Mendis c Moor b Tiripano 26
U. Tharanga c H. Masakadza b Cremer 79
D. de Silva c&b Cremer 127
A. Gunaratne st Moor b Williams 116
D. Perera lbw b Cremer 34
R. Herath c Moor b Tiripano 27
S. Lakmal b Tiripano 0
L. Kumara not out 7
Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-2 w-2) 21
Total (all out, 144.4 overs) 504
Fall of wickets: 1-62 D. Karunaratne,2-66 K. Perera,3-84 K. Silva,4-112 K. Mendis,5-255 U. Tharanga,6-342 D. de Silva,7-396 D. Perera,8-471 R. Herath,9-471 S. Lakmal,10-504 A. Gunaratne
Bowling
C. Mumba 23 - 4 - 80 - 0
D. Tiripano 32 - 4 - 91 - 3(nb-2 w-2)
C. Mpofu 23 - 4 - 92 - 1
H. Masakadza 13 - 4 - 34 - 2
G. Cremer 40 - 1 - 136 - 3
S. Williams 8.4 - 1 - 31 - 1
M. Waller 5 - 0 - 23 - 0
Zimbabwe 1st innings
T. Mawoyo lbw b Herath 3
B. Chari not out 60
H. Masakadza c D. de Silva b Herath 0
C. Ervine not out 60
Extras (b-2 lb-1) 3
Total (for 2 wickets, 35 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Mawoyo,2-17 H. Masakadza
To bat: S. Williams, M. Waller, P. Moor, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mumba, C. Mpofu
Bowling
S. Lakmal 9 - 1 - 23 - 0
R. Herath 11 - 1 - 44 - 2
L. Kumara 6 - 0 - 24 - 0
D. Perera 6 - 1 - 23 - 0
A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: Chris Broad