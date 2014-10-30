Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings A. Shehzad lbw b Lyon 35 M. Hafeez c Haddin b Johnson 45 Az. Ali not out 101 Y. Khan not out 111 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-3) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 88 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Shehzad,2-96 M. Hafeez To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 18 - 4 - 50 - 1(nb-2) M. Starc 11 - 0 - 37 - 0 P. Siddle 17 - 5 - 39 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 23 - 1 - 86 - 1 M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 23 - 0 G. Maxwell 8 - 1 - 36 - 0 M. Clarke 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle