UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings A. Shehzad lbw b Lyon 35 M. Hafeez c Haddin b Johnson 45 Az. Ali not out 101 Y. Khan not out 111 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-3) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 88 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Shehzad,2-96 M. Hafeez To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 18 - 4 - 50 - 1(nb-2) M. Starc 11 - 0 - 37 - 0 P. Siddle 17 - 5 - 39 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 23 - 1 - 86 - 1 M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 23 - 0 G. Maxwell 8 - 1 - 36 - 0 M. Clarke 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams