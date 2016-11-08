UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings 504 (D. de Silva 127, A. Gunaratne 116, U. Tharanga 79) Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 126-2) T. Mawoyo lbw b Herath 3 B. Chari b Herath 80 H. Masakadza c D. de Silva b Herath 0 C. Ervine c Karunaratne b Lakmal 64 S. Williams lbw b D. Perera 58 M. Waller c K. Silva b Herath 18 P. Moor lbw b D. Perera 33 G. Cremer c Karunaratne b D. Perera 3 D. Tiripano c Herath b Lakmal 3 C. Mumba lbw b Herath 2 C. Mpofu not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-6) 8 Total (all out, 82.1 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Mawoyo,2-17 H. Masakadza,3-134 C. Ervine,4-173 B. Chari,5-210 M. Waller,6-253 S. Williams,7-265 G. Cremer,8-268 P. Moor,9-272 C. Mumba,10-272 D. Tiripano Bowling S. Lakmal 21.1 - 5 - 55 - 2 R. Herath 26 - 4 - 89 - 5 L. Kumara 14 - 0 - 60 - 0 D. Perera 18 - 2 - 51 - 3 A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne not out 54 K. Silva c Waller b Mumba 6 K. Mendis c Mpofu b Mumba 0 U. Tharanga lbw b Cremer 17 D. de Silva c Chari b Mumba 9 A. Gunaratne not out 6 Extras (b-6 lb-4) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 40 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-14 K. Silva,2-16 K. Mendis,3-44 U. Tharanga,4-84 D. de Silva To bat: K. Perera, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 9 - 2 - 17 - 0 C. Mumba 11 - 3 - 31 - 3 G. Cremer 8 - 1 - 21 - 1 D. Tiripano 6 - 3 - 4 - 0 S. Williams 5 - 0 - 16 - 0 B. Chari 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.