Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings 475 (Q. de Kock 129no, S. Cook 115, H. Amla 109; B. Stokes 4-86)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 138-2)
A. Cook c de Kock b M. Morkel 76
A. Hales c Piedt b Rabada 15
N. Compton lbw b Rabada 19
J. Root c de Kock b Rabada 76
J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 14
B. Stokes c Amla b Rabada 33
J. Bairstow c de Kock b Rabada 0
M. Ali c Piedt b M. Morkel 61
C. Woakes c Elgar b Duminy 26
S. Broad c Cook b Rabada 5
J. Anderson not out 5
Extras (b-2 lb-7 w-3) 12
Total (all out, 104.2 overs) 342
Fall of wickets: 1-22 A. Hales,2-78 N. Compton,3-177 A. Cook,4-208 J. Root,5-211 J. Taylor,6-211 J. Bairstow,7-252 B. Stokes,8-295 C. Woakes,9-320 S. Broad,10-342 M. Ali
Bowling
K. Abbott 19 - 9 - 36 - 0
K. Rabada 29 - 6 - 112 - 7(w-2)
D. Piedt 24 - 4 - 78 - 0
M. Morkel 23.2 - 4 - 73 - 2(w-1)
D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 13 - 0
J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 21 - 1
South Africa 2nd innings
S. Cook not out 23
D. Elgar c Bairstow b Anderson 1
H. Amla not out 16
Extras (b-2) 2
Total (for 1 wickets, 17 overs) 42
Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Elgar
To bat: A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, K. Rabada, D. Piedt
Bowling
J. Anderson 5 - 1 - 14 - 1
S. Broad 4 - 1 - 8 - 0
B. Stokes 3 - 1 - 6 - 0
C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 7 - 0
M. Ali 2 - 1 - 1 - 0
J. Root 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle