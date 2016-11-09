Nov 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and England on Wednesday in Rajkot, India
England 1st innings
A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 21
H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 31
J. Root c&b U. Yadav 124
B. Duckett c Rahane b R. Ashwin 13
M. Ali not out 99
B. Stokes not out 19
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4
Total (for 4 wickets, 93 overs) 311
Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Cook,2-76 H. Hameed,3-102 B. Duckett,4-281 J. Root
To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad
Bowling
M. Shami 12.1 - 2 - 31 - 0
U. Yadav 18.5 - 1 - 68 - 1
R. Ashwin 31 - 3 - 108 - 2
R. Jadeja 21 - 2 - 59 - 1(nb-1)
A. Mishra 10 - 1 - 42 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle