Nov 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and England on Wednesday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 21 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 31 J. Root c&b U. Yadav 124 B. Duckett c Rahane b R. Ashwin 13 M. Ali not out 99 B. Stokes not out 19 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 93 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Cook,2-76 H. Hameed,3-102 B. Duckett,4-281 J. Root To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad Bowling M. Shami 12.1 - 2 - 31 - 0 U. Yadav 18.5 - 1 - 68 - 1 R. Ashwin 31 - 3 - 108 - 2 R. Jadeja 21 - 2 - 59 - 1(nb-1) A. Mishra 10 - 1 - 42 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle