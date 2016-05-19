May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at tea on the first day in the first Test between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Leeds, England England 1st innings A. Cook c Chandimal b Shanaka 16 A. Hales not out 71 N. Compton c Thirimanne b Shanaka 0 J. Root c K. Mendis b Shanaka 0 J. Vince c K. Mendis b Eranga 9 B. Stokes c Mathews b Pradeep 12 J. Bairstow not out 54 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-1) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 53 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-49 A. Cook,2-49 N. Compton,3-51 J. Root,4-70 J. Vince,5-83 B. Stokes To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling S. Eranga 10 - 3 - 34 - 1(nb-1) N. Pradeep 12 - 6 - 26 - 1 A. Mathews 6 - 1 - 24 - 0 D. Chameera 10 - 0 - 33 - 0 D. Shanaka 9 - 3 - 30 - 3(w-1) R. Herath 6 - 1 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft