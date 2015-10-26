Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 378 (Misbah-ul-Haq 102, A. Shafiq 83, Y. Khan 56, S. Masood 54) England 1st innings 242 (J. Root 88, A. Cook 65; W. Riaz 4-66, Y. Shah 4-93) Pakistan 2nd innings 354 for 6 decl (Y. Khan 118, Misbah-ul-Haq 87, A. Shafiq 79, M. Hafeez 51) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 130-3; Target: 491 runs) A. Cook c Riaz b Shah 10 M. Ali c Y. Khan b I. Khan 1 I. Bell c Y. Khan b Babar 46 J. Root c Y. Khan b Babar 71 J. Bairstow b Shah 22 B. Stokes c Misbah-ul-Haq b I. Khan 13 J. Buttler c Y. Khan b Shah 7 A. Rashid c Babar b Shah 61 S. Broad b Riaz 30 M. Wood c Hafeez b Babar 29 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-12 lb-4 nb-5 w-1) 22 Total (all out, 137.3 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Ali,2-19 A. Cook,3-121 I. Bell,4-157 J. Root,5-163 J. Bairstow,6-178 J. Buttler,7-193 B. Stokes,8-253 S. Broad,9-308 M. Wood,10-312 A. Rashid Bowling I. Khan 14 - 4 - 41 - 2(nb-1 w-1) W. Riaz 25 - 4 - 78 - 1(nb-4) Y. Shah 41.3 - 15 - 87 - 4 S. Malik 10 - 2 - 37 - 0 Z. Babar 47 - 23 - 53 - 3 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Pakistan won by 178 runs