Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 304-2)
A. Shehzad lbw b Lyon 35
M. Hafeez c Haddin b Johnson 45
Az. Ali c Warner b Starc 109
Y. Khan b Siddle 213
Misbah-ul-Haq c&b Smith 101
A. Shafiq b Starc 21
S. Ahmed not out 19
Y. Shah not out 1
Extras (b-10 lb-11 nb-4 w-1) 26
Total (for 6 wickets, 164 overs) 570
Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Shehzad,2-96 M. Hafeez,3-332 Az. Ali,4-513 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-537 Y. Khan,6-561 A. Shafiq
To bat: Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Johnson 25 - 7 - 59 - 1(nb-2)
M. Starc 27 - 3 - 86 - 2(w-1)
P. Siddle 31 - 8 - 75 - 1(nb-1)
N. Lyon 37 - 1 - 154 - 1
M. Marsh 12 - 2 - 32 - 0
G. Maxwell 16 - 2 - 78 - 0
M. Clarke 6 - 0 - 24 - 0
S. Smith 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle