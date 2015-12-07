Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Monday in Delhi, India India 1st innings 334 (A. Rahane 127, R. Ashwin 56; K. Abbott 5-40, D. Piedt 4-117) South Africa 1st innings 121 (R. Jadeja 5-30) India 2nd innings 267 for 5 decl (A. Rahane 100no, V. Kohli 88) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 72-2; Target: 481 runs) D. Elgar c Rahane b Ashwin 4 T. Bavuma b Ashwin 34 H. Amla b Jadeja 25 A. de Villiers c Jadeja b Ashwin 43 F. du Plessis lbw b Jadeja 10 J. Duminy lbw b Ashwin 0 D. Vilas b U. Yadav 13 K. Abbott b U. Yadav 0 D. Piedt c Saha b U. Yadav 1 M. Morkel b Ashwin 2 I. Tahir not out 0 Extras (b-8 lb-3) 11 Total (all out, 143.1 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Elgar,2-49 T. Bavuma,3-76 H. Amla,4-111 F. du Plessis,5-112 J. Duminy,6-136 D. Vilas,7-136 A. de Villiers,8-140 K. Abbott,9-143 D. Piedt,10-143 M. Morkel Bowling I. Sharma 20 - 12 - 23 - 0 R. Ashwin 49.1 - 26 - 61 - 5 R. Jadeja 46 - 33 - 26 - 2 U. Yadav 21 - 16 - 9 - 3 S. Dhawan 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 M. Vijay 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 V. Kohli 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 C. Pujara 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 337 runs