Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 200 (M. Siriwardana 68; J. Warrican 4-67) West Indies 1st innings 163 (D. Prasad 4-34) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 206 (K. Brathwaite 6-29) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 20-1; Target: 244 runs) K. Brathwaite lbw b Prasad 3 S. Hope st K. Perera b Siriwardana 35 Da. Bravo c Mathews b Herath 61 M. Samuels c Mathews b D. Perera 6 J. Blackwood lbw b Siriwardana 4 D. Ramdin c Mathews b Herath 10 J. Holder lbw b Siriwardana 7 K. Roach lbw b Herath 13 J. Taylor c Siriwardana b Herath 1 D. Bishoo run out (Mathews, K. Perera) 0 J. Warrican not out 20 Extras (b-3 lb-1 nb-6 w-1) 11 Total (all out, 65.5 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-20 K. Brathwaite,2-80 S. Hope,3-97 M. Samuels,4-102 J. Blackwood,5-124 D. Ramdin,6-125 Da. Bravo,7-133 J. Holder,8-136 J. Taylor,9-138 D. Bishoo,10-171 K. Roach Bowling D. Prasad 10 - 2 - 38 - 1(nb-1 w-1) N. Pradeep 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(nb-1) R. Herath 19.5 - 3 - 56 - 4 D. Perera 20 - 4 - 37 - 1 M. Siriwardana 13 - 1 - 25 - 3 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon Result: Sri Lanka won by 72 runs