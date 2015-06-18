June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 178-3) D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b Riaz 21 K. Silva not out 80 K. Sangakkara c Y. Khan b Riaz 50 L. Thirimanne c Babar b Hafeez 8 A. Mathews not out 10 Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 64 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-30 D. Karunaratne,2-142 K. Sangakkara,3-154 L. Thirimanne To bat: K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, D. Perera, R. Herath, N. Pradeep Bowling J. Khan 12 - 4 - 24 - 0 W. Riaz 15 - 2 - 51 - 2(nb-4 w-1) Z. Babar 15 - 4 - 32 - 0 Y. Shah 15 - 2 - 43 - 0 M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 24 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad