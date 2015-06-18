Cricket-South Africa win toss, elect to bat in third test v NZ
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 178-3) D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b Riaz 21 K. Silva not out 80 K. Sangakkara c Y. Khan b Riaz 50 L. Thirimanne c Babar b Hafeez 8 A. Mathews not out 10 Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 64 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-30 D. Karunaratne,2-142 K. Sangakkara,3-154 L. Thirimanne To bat: K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, D. Perera, R. Herath, N. Pradeep Bowling J. Khan 12 - 4 - 24 - 0 W. Riaz 15 - 2 - 51 - 2(nb-4 w-1) Z. Babar 15 - 4 - 32 - 0 Y. Shah 15 - 2 - 43 - 0 M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 24 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Koc