May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c Rahim b Shahid 8
S. Aslam c S. Hossain b T. Islam 19
Az. Ali not out 127
Y. Khan c Hom b Shahid 148
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 9
Extras (lb-6 nb-5 w-1) 12
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 323
Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Aslam,3-308 Y. Khan
To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, I. Khan
Bowling
S. Hossain 0.2 - 0 - 4 - 0
S. Sarkar 11.4 - 1 - 32 - 0(nb-1)
M. Shahid 21 - 6 - 43 - 2(nb-3 w-1)
T. Islam 30 - 2 - 102 - 1
S. Hom 8 - 0 - 47 - 0
S. Al Hasan 14 - 0 - 68 - 0
M. Haque 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Jeff Crowe