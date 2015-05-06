May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Rahim b Shahid 8 S. Aslam c S. Hossain b T. Islam 19 Az. Ali not out 127 Y. Khan c Hom b Shahid 148 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 9 Extras (lb-6 nb-5 w-1) 12 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 323 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Aslam,3-308 Y. Khan To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, I. Khan Bowling S. Hossain 0.2 - 0 - 4 - 0 S. Sarkar 11.4 - 1 - 32 - 0(nb-1) M. Shahid 21 - 6 - 43 - 2(nb-3 w-1) T. Islam 30 - 2 - 102 - 1 S. Hom 8 - 0 - 47 - 0 S. Al Hasan 14 - 0 - 68 - 0 M. Haque 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Jeff Crowe