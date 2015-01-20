Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third Triangular Series match between England and India on Tuesday in Brisbane, Australia India Innings A. Rahane c Taylor b Finn 33 S. Dhawan c Buttler b Anderson 1 A. Rayudu c Buttler b Finn 23 V. Kohli c Buttler b Finn 4 S. Raina st Buttler b Ali 1 M. Dhoni c Buttler b Finn 34 S. Binny c Morgan b Anderson 44 A. Patel b Finn 0 B. Kumar b Anderson 5 M. Shami c Ali b Anderson 1 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-3) 7 Total (all out, 39.3 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Dhawan,2-57 A. Rahane,3-64 V. Kohli,4-65 S. Raina,5-67 A. Rayudu,6-137 M. Dhoni,7-137 A. Patel,8-143 B. Kumar,9-153 S. Binny,10-153 M. Shami Bowling J. Anderson 8.3 - 2 - 18 - 4(w-1) C. Woakes 7 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) S. Broad 7 - 0 - 33 - 0 S. Finn 8 - 0 - 33 - 5(nb-1 w-1) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 31 - 1 England Innings I. Bell not out 88 M. Ali c Kohli b Binny 8 J. Taylor not out 56 Extras (nb-1 w-3) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 27.3 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-25 M. Ali Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, R. Bopara, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling S. Binny 7 - 0 - 34 - 1(nb-1) B. Kumar 2 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1) U. Yadav 6 - 0 - 42 - 0 M. Shami 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-1) A. Patel 7.3 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) S. Raina 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Mick Martell TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 9 wickets